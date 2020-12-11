Crime Update

Coal lifted

Mekerda Paslein of Mynthlu village, lodged a complaint that two persons, viz. Meker Paslein and Kynsai Paslein, both from Semmasi village, fraudulently lifted 15,000 MT of coal belonging to the complainant from his coal depot at Shi Kilo Sutnga Road, EJH.

Theft

Krostanding Wahlang lodged a complaint that on December 9 around 3.15 pm, while he was walking from GPO towards Police Bazar, and on reaching near the Old Assembly Building, three unidentified miscreants snatched his wallet containing Rs 8,000. After giving the miscreants a chase, they threw away the wallet and fled. Later, he found the wallet with only Rs 3,000.

RA Shimreiyo lodged a complaint that on December 8 around 6 pm, unknown miscreants broke into his residence at Lumpyngad Block-4, Nongthymmai, and stole one Samsung LED TV valued round Rs 20,000 and two LPG cylinders.

Dr Indrani Bhattacharya lodged a complaint that on December 6, unknown miscreants stole gold jewelry valued around Rs 30,000 from her residence at Laban.

Jasmine Nongrum from Laban lodged a complaint that between February to November 27, 2020, during her absence, unknown miscreants broke into her residence and stole Sony Smart TV, one Dell Laptop, one HP Pen-drive and one Nokia phone.

Break-in

Feroz Koksee Langstieh lodged a complaint that on December 8 between 5 pm to 5.30 pm, unknown miscreants broke into his vehicle and stole a bag containing one Samsung Tablet, EPIC, PAN Card, Aadhaar Card, one pen-drive and Rs 35,000 in cash.