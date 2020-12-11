KSU observes Black Day against CAA

SHILLONG: The Khasi Students’ Union (KSU) which is an constituent of the North East Students’ Organisation (NESO), displayed black flags and black banners at important locations across the State to observe Black Day on Friday (December 11) to protest against the CAA.

The Parliament had on this day passed the highly contentious Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) which has been opposed relentlessly in the North East.

The KSU, President Lambokstar Marngnar said that they decided last year in the meeting of NESO that December 11 would be declared as a black day as a mark of protest as the central government did not respect the voice and sentiments of the people of the North East and passed the CAA.

He said that the indigenous communities of the North East needed a mechanism to control influx into the region but the central government is trying to implement an Act which will bring more influx into the region.

He informed that the KSU under the umbrella of NESO had put up banners and flex in all the district headquarters of the State as part of the observation of the black flag day.

The KSU, president also made it clear that they would continue their democratic movement against the CAA in different parts of the State and North East.

“The KSU will move ahead with the agitations and at same time wants the Centre to implement Inner Line Permit (ILP) in the State of Meghalaya,” he added.