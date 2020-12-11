Meghalaya to be part of BCCI cricket tourney

TURA: Meghalaya is gearing up to participate in the Sayed Mustaq Ali, Ranji Trophy and Vijay Harare tournaments to be organized by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) during 2020-21 and has started training players to be selected into the team.

Trail matches organized by the Meghalaya Cricket Association (MCA) for selection of players for Senior team category have been continuing since December 7 till 11 at the Allotgre Cricket Stadium in Tura.

According to the leaders of the MCA, players to represent the state are being selected from all over the state in Tura.

“A total 39 talented teams from all over the state have participated in the trial matches. We will be selecting the best players from the lot and train them further. Only then will they be sent to participate in the main tournaments,” a leader of the MCA said.