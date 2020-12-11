NESO’s Black Day call observed in Garo Hills

TURA : The forceful passing of the draconian Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) last year by the Centre was on Friday reminded in all North Eastern states including Garo Hills region, the day of its anniversary with various student and social organization under North East Students’ Organization (NESO) observing Black Day in their respective states and areas.

The Centre had on December 11 last year passed the controversial bill in the Rajya Sabha despite stiff opposition and violent protests from all across the North East and beyond. The violent protests resulting in subsequent police action had led to the loss of several lives in Assam and Tripura.

To give a message to the government of India that the opposition to the bill continues, organizations from North East under the banner of NESO observed Black Day by displaying black flags and banners in their respective areas.

In Garo HIlls, the Black Day was observed in several places by the Garo Students’ Union (GSU) including Ampati in South West Garo Hills. Members of the union organized a rally from the GSU Office to the South West Garo Hills Deputy commissioners’ Office as a mark of protest against the forceful act of the centre.

The members while displaying black flags and banners also shouted slogans like ‘We oppose CAA’ and ‘We want ILP’ as they made their way on motorbikes through the streets.