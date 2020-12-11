Local body stands by council employees, urges CM to release dues

TURA: The A’chik Association for Protection of Environment (AAPE) on Friday demanded that the government clear at least half of the salaries of the employees of the GHADC before December 24 if payment of the full amount for all 32 months is not possible.

In a statement issued here, the association while terming Chief Minister Conrad Sangma as a ‘resourceful Chief Minister’, said that he should fulfil the dreams left over by his late father, P A Sangma and work for the welfare of the Garo people and the payment of the pending salaries to the employees before Christmas would show that he was working towards that end.

The association pointed out that the employees are facing extreme hardships in all aspects and the education of their children is being gravely affected due to the non payment of salaries. Reminding that Christmas is the biggest celebration of all Christians including Garos, the association said that it would be wrong to deprive them from celebrating it in a proper manner in the midst of financial constraints.

The association also pointed out that alleged corruption to this magnitude was taking place in the GHADC and not others like KHADC and JHADC and warned that it would take further steps to get to the bottom of the matter if the pending salaries are not cleared before the festivities.