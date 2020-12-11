Plea to Conrad to release pending arrears before X-mas

TURA: The All Garo Hills Grade IV Government Employees Association has urged the state government to release the remaining 30% arrears of the 5th Pay Commission to all government employees before Christmas.

In its memorandum submitted to Chief Minister Conrad Sangma, the association acknowledged that the 40% and 30% arrears of the employees have been released in two instalments in the years 2017 and 2018 but expressed unhappiness that the remaining 30% arrears due for 2019 have been kept pending.

The association reminded that a representation demanding its release within the months of November or December 2020 was also submitted to the government on October 6 this year. However, the association lamented that no action has been taken by the government towards this end till date.

“We insist once again that the pending arrears be released before Christmas. We sincerely hope that you will be kind enough to hear our pleas this time,” the association requested.