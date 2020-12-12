8 months after 1st casualty, Assam’s Covid toll rises to 1K

GUWAHATI: Assam’s Covid-19 death toll has climbed to 1,000 after the first death caused by the dreaded virus was reported in the state eight months ago, officials said on Saturday, adding that the total number of Covid cases in the state has gone up to 2,14,432 till date.

According to the data issued by the Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry on Saturday, Assam’s recovery rate is second highest among the eight northeastern states at 97.90 per cent, while Arunachal Pradesh topped the list at 97.98 per cent.

According to the officials of the Health and family Welfare Department of Assam, the state had reported its first death due to coronavirus on April 10. The first death in the state, as well as in the northeastern region, was reported from Hailakandi district in southern Assam where a middle aged man, who had visited abroad, succumbed to Covid-19 at the Silchar Medical College and Hospital.

Assam Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that the overall coronavirus caseload has gone up to 2,14,432, of which 2,09,936 have recovered from the disease, and the number of active cases in the state presently stands at 3,493.

Of the total Covid-19 cases across Assam, 53,137 cases have been reported from the state capital alone. Sarma in a tweet said that the state’s present fatality rate is 0.46 per cent, while the overall positivity rate stood at 3.84 per cent against a total testing of 55,83,981 samples so far.

IANS