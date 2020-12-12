City without water supply for four days now

SHILLONG, Dec 11: KHNAM legislator Adelbert Nongrum is miffed with the PHE department for the frequent disruption of water supply in different localities of the city.

Supply of water has been disrupted since December 8 due to breakdown of the 750 mm C.I. gravity main of the Greater Shillong Water Supply Scheme (GSWSS) at Laitjem village and all localities of Shillong including those under the Municipal areas, Cantonment, Nongthymmai and Mawlai have been severely affected.

The office of the Executive Engineer, PHE said that every effort was being made to complete the repair works for restoration of normal water supply by Thursday evening.

However, at the time of filing this report supply of water was yet to resume.

The North Shillong MLA, while taking cognizance of this recurring problem, said that the 1000 mm main gravity pipe under Phase III of the GSWSS has been laid and tested but in spite of this, many parts of the city often face problems due to non supply of water on regular basis.

“This is unacceptable as the same problem keeps on recurring again and again. We are going to take up the matter seriously,” Nongrum asserted.