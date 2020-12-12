NPP flays Cong push for original residents’ act

SHILLONG, Dec 11: The Opposition’s move to push for the implementation of Meghalaya Residents’ Safety and Security Act (MRSSA), 2016, has backfired on it, with the National People’s Party (NPP) accusing the Congress of politicising the ILP issue.

Casting aspersions on the Opposition’s move, national youth working president of NPP, Nickey Nongkhlaw, accused the Congress of politicising the issue, especially at a time when the state is vehemently pursuing the matter with the central government.

Accusing the Opposition of not giving an ear to the call for the implementation of ILP when it was in power, Nongkhlaw said, “It seems there is a hidden agenda when they are intervening into the matter now”.

He added, “Congress MLAs should devote more time in their constituencies”.

Nongkhlaw also said the MRSSA, 2020, is foolproof and will check the influx in state.

“The MRSSA is, in its current form, more robust and substantial unlike during the Congress regime when it was toothless and vague,” he added.

Nongkhlaw claimed that the Act passed by the Mukul Sangma-led Government was just an instrument to play with people’s emotions to secure petty vote bank.

He also accused the Congress stalwart for being busy enjoying foreign tours when Meghalaya was in a state of disarray and pro-ILP agitations were going on.

He also recalled that the Mukul Sangma-led Government had outrightly rejected the recommendations of

implementing ILP by the high-level committee in 2012.

The statement from the NPP youth leader came a day after Mukul met Governor Satya Pal Malik with a request to ensure that MRSSA, 2020, is recalled whilst the MRSSA, 2016, is implemented by the state government in its original form.