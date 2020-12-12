Governor positive about MRSSA, 2019: Speaker

SHILLONG, Dec 11: Meghalaya Assembly Speaker and United Democratic Party president Metbah Lyngdoh said today Governor Satya Pal Malik has been positive about the Meghalaya Residents Safety and Security (Amendment) Act, (MRSSA) 2019.

“I am happy to say that the Governor responded positively on the issue of amendment to MRSSA, 2019 which is a state government subject,” Lyngdoh told journalists after meeting Malik.

“He felt the amendment is required for a state like ours. The Act will be helpful as it will protect the interests of the indigenous people,” the Speaker said.

Lyngdoh said they had a threadbare discussion and the Governor told “me that he would need more time to examine the matter before he gives his assent to it.”

The meeting comes two days after Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma had visited the Governor. Leader of the Opposition, Mukul Sangma too had met the Governor on Thursday and discussed the MRSSA, 2016 and the implementation of Inner Line Permit (ILP) in the state.

The MRSSA was passed in 2016 when the Congress ruled Meghalaya. However, the National People’s Party-led Meghalaya Democratic Alliance suggested some amendments to the Act after forming the government.

The demand for enforcing MRSSA as well as ILP gathered momentum after the Citizenship (Amendment) Act was passed.

Some agitating groups are mounting pressure on the government for the speedy implementation of MRSSA, which is expected to rein in illegal immigration.

Meanwhile, the UDP said all political parties in the state should come together on MRSSA, 2019.

“The people expect all political parties to work together instead of giving different views and opinions,” Lyngdoh said while reacting to the demand of the opposition Congress for the implementation of MRSSA, 2016, in its original form.

“What I feel is that since the amended Act of 2019 was passed in the House, it has to be followed up to make sure it gets the Governor’s assent,” he said.

Reacting to Mukul Sangma’s criticism of the regional parties in the ruling coalition for their alleged silence on allegations of corruption, Lyngdoh said, “Let them come out with whatever evidence they have. Mere talking won’t help anyone.”