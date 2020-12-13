2 Maoists killed in gunfight in Odisha

Bhubaneswar : Two Maoists, including a woman, were killed during an exchange of fire with security forces in Swabhiman Anchal of Odisha’s Malkangiri district on Sunday.

The incident took place in Gajalmamudi area of Swabhiman Anchal during an exchange of fire between the Maoists and the Special Operations Group (SOG), said DGP Abhay.

The SOG team retaliated after the Maoists opened fire on them, said the DGP. A huge cache of explosives and Maoist articles were seized by the security personnel from the spot.

Further search and combing operations have been intensified in the area, said the DGP.

“Odisha police is determined to drive away the Maoists from Swabhiman Anchal. I urge again them to surrender before the Odisha police,” said Abhay. (PTI)