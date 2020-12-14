Ampareen reminds itchy legislators of anti-defection law

SHILLONG, Dec 13: Senior Congress leader Ampareen Lyngdoh today repudiated claims that several Congress MLAs would defect to other political parties before the 2023 Assembly elections in the state in the wake of the anti-defection law.

“I am in no hurry to go to any party, for I cannot afford to seek fresh mandate under the ani-defection law. I feel there is no extraordinary situation for me to shift my allegiance to another party,” she said.

“We were elected on the tickets of the Congress and we stand committed to serve the party,” the Congress leader added.

Rajya Sabha member and NPP state president, WR Kharlukhi had recently hinted that prior to the 2013 Assembly polls, several Congress MLAs would join other political parties including NPP.

Reacting to this claim, Ampareen said, “Legislators who are tempted to shift allegiance mid-term, should be wary of the anti-defection law.”

Politicians are constantly tempted to jump the fence since “survival” is an important aspect of politics but there is also the anti-defection law, she pointed out.

“However, he or she will have to resign from the Assembly and seek fresh mandate which is not easy,” Ampareen said.

Recalling that there was a time when she had left a party and sought fresh mandate, Ampareen said, “At that time, there was the promulgation of President’s Rule but today there seems to be no political instability in the state.”