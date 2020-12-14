HNLC claims responsibility for Star Cement factory blast

SHILLONG, Dec 13: In spite of coming forward with the olive branch, the outlawed Hynniewtrep National Liberation Council (HNLC) has now claimed responsibility for an IED blast at the staff quarter of Star Cement factory in East Jaintia Hills district.

In a statement issued today, HNLC said the blast was a consequence of the failure of the factory owner to pay “tax” to the outfit.

Stating that the state government had ignored the restraint shown by the outfit over the years, HNLC warned that it would continue doing what they have been doing until and unless an agreement is reached.

Meanwhile, a UNI report, quoting a police official, said that one employee of Star Cement had sustained minor injury and two rooms were partially damaged in the explosion that occurred at around 8.40 pm on Saturday.

The report also said that the East Jaintia Hills police was investigating to ascertain the exact cause of the explosion.