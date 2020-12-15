ADCs get Rs 45 cr

Shillong, Dec 14: The state District Council Affairs department on Monday released Rs 45 crore for the three cash-strapped district councils, but funds for SSA teachers and Shillong Municipal staff salary was yet to be released by the Centre.

The 15th Finance Commission sanctioned the amount under the special plan assistance to the three autonomous district councils (ADCs) in the state.

Confirming this, DCA and Education Minister Lahkmen Rymbui told reporters the department has released 50% of the funds for the current fiscal.

Of the total amount released, the Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council (KHADC) was allocated Rs 20.47 crore. The Garo Hills Autonomous District Council (GHADC) got Rs 18.20 crore while the Jaintia Hills Autonomous District Council (JHADC) received Rs 6.82 crore.

The funds are meant for various developmental activities according to plans and estimates proposed by the three ADCs, Rymbui said. He added that funds released under the special plan assistance cannot be diverted for payment of salaries.

“It is not the responsibility of the state to handle the salaries of the staff of the district councils, each of which has the responsibility of generating funds for the purpose,” he said.

The employees of GHADC have not received their salary for almost three years now, forcing many to resign from the council.

Political parties and NGOs have been flagging the financial crisis of the GHADC.

SSA teachers’ pay

Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan teachers in the state too are awaiting their salaries.

Rymbui said the Centre is yet to respond to the state government’s request for the release of funds at the earliest to pay their salaries.

Admitting that the SSA teachers in the state have not been paid since August, he said no other state in the country has received money.

“We have communicated to the Ministry of Education (formerly HRD) and hope the Centre will help pay the SSA teachers before Christmas,” Rymbui said, adding that even the first tranche has not been released.

“The project appraisal submitted by the state government was approved by the Centre in March or April this year,” he said.

The Education Minister thanked Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma for sanctioning Rs 79 crore as corpus fund to meet the emergency. This fund was disbursed to the teachers three months ago, he said.

“The corpus fund amount will be adjusted once the Centre releases the funds for salaries,” Rymbui said, adding that the delay in receiving the funds has affected other SSA activities.

Municipal Board employees

The state Finance department is working on a proposal to pay the employees of the Shillong Municipal Board. The employees have not received their salaries from September to November.

“The proposal is pending with the Finance department and we are hopeful that the employees will get their salaries before Christmas,” an official said.

Unlike their counterparts in other corporations, the employees of the Board have not resorted to agitations.