MeECL staff to get two months’ salary

SHILLONG, Dec 14: The Meghalaya Energy Corporation Limited (MeECL) will pay two months’ salary to its agitating employees within this month.

Confirming this to The Shillong Times on Monday, MeECL CMD, Arunkumar Kembhavi said the Corporation is procuring money from different sources to clear the pending salaries.

“Salary for October will be cleared this week while salary for November will be paid within this month,” Kembhavi said, while appealing to the employees to cal off their agitation.

Meanwhile, the Corporation has also written to the Rural Electrification Corporation Limited requesting a loan of Rs 200 crore to be repaid in 15 years for execution of the smart meter project and upgradation of existing static meters in the state.