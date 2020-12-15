China’s Chang’e-5 completes first orbital correction en route to Earth

Beijing, Dec 14: China’s Chang’e-5 probe, that touched down on the moon and collected rock samples from the lunar surface to bring them back to Earth for the first time in nearly 45 years, completed its first orbital correction on Monday, the country’s space agency announced.

The orbital correction was conducted at 11:13 am (Beijing Time) when the two 25N engines on the orbiter-returner combination were operational for about 28 seconds, China National Space Administration (CNSA) said. The CNSA said all systems on the orbiter-returner combination that carries lunar samples are currently in good condition.

The Chang’e-5 probe, comprising an orbiter, a lander, an ascender and a returner was launched on November 24, and its lander-ascender combination touched down on the north of the Mons Rumker in Oceanus Procellarum, also known as the Ocean of Storms, on the near side of the moon on December 1. After the samples were collected and sealed, the ascender of Chang’e-5 took off from the lunar surface on December 3.

The orbiter-returner combination entered the moon-Earth transfer orbit on Sunday. When the time is right, the orbiter and returner will separate from one another. (PTI)