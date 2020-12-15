Oli Govt tacitly supporting pro-monarchists: Nepali Cong

Kathmandu, Dec 14: Nepal’s main Opposition party Nepali Congress on Monday accused the K P Sharma Oli government of tacitly supporting pro-monarchy rallies that have recently surfaced in different parts of the country, demanding reinstatement of constitutional monarchy and re-establishing the country as a Hindu state.

Nepali Congress President Sher Bahadur Deuba, addressing a massive anti-government demonstration in Hetauda in central Nepal, alleged that “Prime Minister Oli seems to have been standing behind those who are staging demonstrations.”

“Otherwise, how come they are taking to the streets freely at the moment?” Deuba questioned. Former prime minister Deuba, however, ruled out the possibility of revival of monarchy at present.

“There should not be any illusion at all about reinstatement of monarchy in the country,” he said. Deuaba was pointing to the recently held demonstrations by loyalists of ex-King Gyanendra in different parts of the country, including capital city Kathmandu that demanded the government to declare Nepal a Hindu state and restoration of monarchy. (PTI)