Rymbui talks tough on HNLC blast

SHILLONG, Dec 14: Sending a strong message to the banned HNLC which recently claimed responsibility for an IED blast in Star Cement premises in East Jaintia Hills, Home Minister, Lahkmen Rymbui has warned that the police would deal “very firmly if the HNLC tries to raise its head to disturb peace and harmony in the state”.

Reacting to the threat by the banned outfit that it will carry out more blasts in different locations that they have identified, the Home Minister said that they have got many leads on the threat issued by the HNLC adding that the police were investigating those leads.

“We cannot divulge anything at the moment. It is not only the state police but other organisations are also investigating on those leads,” the Home Minister said.

Rymbui however said that he was not sure if it was the HNLC that is responsible for the IED blast at the cement company. “We need to properly investigate if the HNLC was really responsible in this incident. The police will look at all possibilities to prevent the occurrence of this type of incident. We treat this kind of incident as criminal activities,” the Home Minister said.

Making it clear that the police department will not let its guard down, he informed that the people who made claims about the blast at Shallang in West Khasi Hills have already been arrested.

Reiterating that the HNLC is a banned organisation, he said that the doors are open for the outfit to come forward for peace talks but it cannot be initiated by way of threatening. “It will happen only through mutual understanding,” he said.

Rymbui disclosed that there was no communication from the Centre to the state since November, last year when the last notification of banning the HNLC was issued.

On the demand by the HNLC to levy tax from the cement factory, Rymbui said that no organisation can levy tax. “Whatever tax is levied it is only by duly authorised and empowered by law and not beyond the law,” Rymbui added.