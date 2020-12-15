‘Seek Army’s help in bridge construction’

SHILLONG, Dec 14: The Opposition Congress has asked the state government to take help of the Army to construct a Bailey bridge along the Shillong Bypass as an alternative to the damaged Dwar Ksuid bridge.

Asserting that the Army can construct a bailey bridge in a week’s time, Congress MLA David Nongrum asked the chief minister and the PWD minister to take help from the Army and stated that, “We can request the Army authorities to construct a Bailey bridge which may be used till the time a new bridge is constructed on the Bypass.”

Expressing concern that the stretch of highway from Puriang till Lad Smit has deteriorated in one month since thousands of trucks are plying through the road instead of the Shillong Bypass, Nongrum said heavy vehicles including night super buses pose a threat to pedestrians, two wheelers and even other vehicles.

It may be mentioned that the two safety audit teams deputed by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) have already recommended that the Dwar Ksuid bridge needs to be demolished and a new bridge has to be constructed in its place.

However, the NHAI is awaiting a report from a third audit party before taking the final call on the matter.

In the meantime, the NHAI has begun construction of a Bailey bridge which is expected to be completed in a month’s time.