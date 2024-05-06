Monday, May 6, 2024
Ammy Virk says vibe of his new track ‘Darshan’ is all about ‘having a good time’

By: The Shillong Times

Date:

Shillong, May 6: Singer-actor Ammy Virk has released his latest upbeat track titled ‘Darshan’, which he describes as ‘visually and sonically captivating’, with its vibe centered around “having a good time”.

Ammy said: “It was great creating this party anthem and collaborating with this incredible team. The vibe of the track is all of us having a good time and creating this electrifying party track for the audience.”

“This incredible ‘Darshan’ is both visually and sonically captivating for the audience,” he added.

The song features a thrilling rap performance by Addy Nagar and electrifying beats by the renowned Sukhe Muzical Doctorz.

The music video is directed by Goat Vision.

On the acting front, Ammy will be seen sharing screen space with Vicky Kaushal and Triptii Dimri in ‘Bad Newz’.

The actor will also be seen in the Akshay Kumar-starrer ‘Khel Khel Mein’. The film is slated for release in theatres on September 6. (IANS)

Previous article
Bipasha Basu opens up: Before baby I used to sleep straight all hours on all flights
