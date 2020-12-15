Dry days declared in Kamrup Metro for Tiwa council polls

GUWAHATI: The Kamrup Metro district administration has declared dry days from December 16 to December 17, 2020, and on December 19, 2020, in view of the Tiwa Autonomous Council elections.

Dry days have been declared on the stretch from Khanapara Flyover here to Khetri and from Panikhaiti Railway crossing to Morigaon district border under Kamrup (Metro) district.

“Possession/distribution /sale of liquor is completely prohibited during this period. All wholesale/bonded warehouses, IMFL retail ‘OFF’ and ‘ON’ shops including Club ‘ON’, Hotel ‘ON’ and country spirit shops located in the stretches (where dry days have been declared) will remain closed during the period,” a notification from the district administration stated.

Any violation of the order would be dealt with stringent action as per law, it added.

Elections to the Tiwa Autonomous Council across 36 constituencies in parts of Kamrup (Metro), Morigaon, Nagaon and Hojai districts, are scheduled on December 17. The counting of votes will take place on December 19.

Meanwhile, a paid holiday has been declared in areas under the jurisdiction of Tiwa Autonomous Council on December 17 to enable workers/employees to cast their votes.