BJP not gone quiet on graft issue: Minister

SHILLONG, Dec 15: The state BJP on Tuesday said it has not gone quiet on the issue of corruption but was following the correct procedures of dealing with it.

“We are discussing it time and again as we are part and parcel of the MDA Government. We took it up at the last MDA meeting and will again take up anything against the state and the people,” party MLA and Health Minister AL Hek said.

Pointing out that the BJP has no authority to either accuse or drop charges against the Garo Hills Autonomous District Council (GHADC) for misappropriating the special assistance grant, he said the MDA Government has sought an audit of accounts because of relentless discussion.

Hek also denied any friction between the party leaders and the legislators.

“This is an internal matter of the BJP. There is always fighting in a family and that is not friction. It is for the betterment of the party,” he said.

On reports that state BJP president Ernest Mawrie could be removed, the minister said the party’s central leadership would take a call when needed.

The state BJP leaders have been accusing the National People’s Party-led MDA government on issues ranging from corruption in GHADC, illegal mining and transportation of coal and central bonded warehouse. The party had also demanded a CBI probe into the allegations.

Claiming that the state government was disregarding the allegations based on RTI findings, the state BJP leaders had approached the Lokayukta and also decided to seek the nod of the Ministry of Home Affairs for a CBI probe into the allegations.

A few NPP leaders had reacted by saying the BJP could always leave if they were unhappy with the coalition. Things quietened after M. Chuba Ao, the BJP’s national vice-president and the party’s Meghalaya in-charge paid a visit.