Hek to remain minister, Sanbor to work for party

SHILLONG, Dec 15: The berth-sharing issue between the two Bharatiya Janata Party MLAs appears to be over with South Shillong legislator Sanbor Shullai saying AL Hek will continue as minister till the end of the MDA Government’s term.

Shullai on Tuesday said he would continue to work for the people of the constituencies won by the BJP and expand the party’s base.

“We had a meeting with Bah Hek’s supporters and came to a mutual understanding. I gave a letter for him to continue till the end of the term,” he said after his meeting with Hek at the latter’s chamber in the evening.

Shullai also shot off a letter to BJP national president JP Nadda in this regard.

Shullai said he had accepted the suggestion of the core members of the party’s South Shillong election committee that he should focus on the development of his constituency within the limited time available.



“We have only two years for (the next) election. Moreover, I discussed with Bah Hek about not being confined to our constituencies and strengthening the party in other parts of Meghalaya,” he said.

“We have meetings of party workers from January. All the leaders will meet and form district-wise core committees for meeting people especially in the rural areas for an enrollment drive,” he added.

Stating that the BJP was targeting 15-20 seats in the 2023 Assembly polls, Shullai said the party would have to work hard for “enlightening” the people in Ri Bhoi, Jaintia Hills and Khasi Hills districts.

Hek trashed speculations of any differences with Shullai and said both will continue to work for the people, as mandated by the party.

The berth-sharing issue had reportedly been haunting the BJP for a long time unlike other allies like the National People’s Party and the Hill State People’s Democratic Party that sorted things out after the completion of 30 months of the MDA government.