SHILLONG: Meghalaya reported two more deaths due to COVID19 in the last 24 hours and with that total number of deaths so far in the state went up to 133 while 65 more persons were tested positive for the virus infection in the state in the same period of time.

The total number of active COVID 19 cases in the state now stands at 687 while 12252 patients have recovered till date in the wake of recovery of 66 more persons during the last 24 hours.