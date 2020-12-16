NABARD funded LEDP to benefit 100 SHG members in SGH

TURA: The recent launching of a programme aimed at developing livelihood and enterprise among women in South Garo Hills by NABARD in collaboration with Bakdil NGO is set to provide assistance to as many as 100 women Self Help Group (SHG) members in the district.

In order to create sustainable livelihood creation among Self Help Group (SHG) members, the Livelihood and Enterprise Development Programme (LEDP) was recently started at Baghmara in South Garo Hills by NABARD in collaboration with the Bakdil NGO.

The launching programme at BTC Baghmara was attended by District Development Manager of NABARD, Khelchandra Chongtham and Dr Rupam Bhattacharjee of SMS, Livestock production,KVK, Chokpot.

During the programme, Chongtham explained the need for creating sustainable livelihood among the Women SHG members through Livelihood and Enterprise Development Programme. He also assured that all the 100 beneficiaries will be provided with a 7 day training in four batches of 25 members each and will be provided credit linkage for establishing a piggery farm.

The LEDP programme would not only facilitate promotion of sustainable livelihoods but also derive full advantage from promotional assistance in different ways. NABARD will also provide grant support for skill upgradation programmes, establishments of farm units and basic infrastructure.

An assurance was also given by the Bakdil team that 100 selected Women SHG members from 20 SHGs will be provided piggery Training under NABARD funded LEDP for developing piggery farmers in the district.