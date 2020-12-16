Sanitary pad production unit inaugurated at Tebronggre

TURA: West Garo Hills Deputy Commissioner, Ram Singh on Wednesday inaugurated a sanitary napkin production unit, the first of its kind in the region at Tebonggre village under Rongram Block in West Garo Hills.

In a bid to spread awareness on benefits of adopting hygienic practices within women folk, the district administration in collaboration with NGOs plans to provide low cost sanitary napkins to women in Tebronggre and its surrounding areas.

Speaking on the occasion, Ram Singh said that the sanitary napkin production plant is a revolutionary concept at a time of high-cost complicated machines and will be of immense benefit to women in the remote areas of Tebronggre and adjoining villages. He informed that Napkins produced by these machines are quite economical compared to other products in the market and costs less than a third of most competitive brands.

Following the inauguration ceremony, an awareness camp on ‘Benefits of adopting Hygienic Practices’ was also held.

Other than officials from various line departments, a large number of womenfolk belonging to Women Empowerment organizations as well as Anganwadi workers, ANMs and villagers also attended the programme.