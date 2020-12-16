Hek’s actions quashes claims of Garos being denied quotas: FKJGP  

TURA: The FKJGP from Garo Hills has said that the recent actions of Health Minister A L Hek which resulted in the state getting back two Central Pool MBBS seats after it was cancelled nullifies the beliefs of some groups who question the implementation of the Job Reservation Policy in the state with claims that Garos are being denied their quotas.

“The whole proceeding holds significance as the two seats belong to the Garo category. I hope that his act brings hope to all such groups and the act serve as a shining example of impartial leadership to all,” President of the FKJGP, Pritam Arengh said.

Arengh, on behalf of the people of Garo Hills and the FKJGP, Garo Hills Zone also expressed deepest gratitude to Hek for his act.

Earlier, two MBBS seats allocated to the state at Palamu Medical College in Jharkand was cancelled by the Health Ministry on account of non-renewal of annual permission of the college by the National Medical Commission (NMC) for the academic session, 2020-21.

Soon after the cancellation of the two MBBS seats was made known, Hek had written to Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare, Dr Harsh Vardhan requesting him to look into the matter after which the two seats were allotted back to the State.