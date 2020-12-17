Ferguson ruled out of series against Pak

AUCKLAND, Dec 16: Lockie Ferguson, the Black Caps pacer, has been diagnosed with a partial stress fracture to his lumbar spine and will require four to six weeks of rest before returning to training, New Zealand Cricket (NZC) confirmed on Wednesday.

The injury to the Ferguson’s left-side of his back surfaced after the recent T20 series against the West Indies and subsequent scans and imaging confirmed the partial fracture.

He has already been ruled out of the upcoming T20 and test series against Pakistan, which starts in Auckland on Friday.

The 29-year-old won’t require a surgery but will need a period of rest and rehabilitation before considering any return to play later in New Zealand’s home summer, which will extend till late March with Australia and Bangladesh due to travel.

“We’re all really feeling for Lockie. Injuries are certainly part of our sport, but to get something like this when you’re at the very top of your game is especially disappointing,’’ New Zealand head coach Gary Stead said in a statement.

“The pace and skill he’s been able to consistently produce has made him one of the very best white ball bowlers in the world and a huge asset for the Blackcaps,’’ he added.

Ferguson will likely miss all of the Auckland Aces Dream11 Super Smash campaign which runs from late December through to the final on February 14.

New Zealand will play three T20s and two tests against Pakistan, after which they face Australia at home in a five-match T20 series starting in late February.

The Black Caps then host Bangladesh for three ODIs and three T20s that ends on March 28. (UNI)