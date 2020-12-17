FKJGP leader clarifies on statement

TURA, Dec 17: President of the FKJGP from Garo Hills, Pritam Arengh has clarified that his earlier statement issued here was to express gratitude to Health Minister, A L Hek for getting back the two central pool MBBS seats and not to discredit all claims on all discrepancies on the Meghalaya Job Reservation Policy.

“Our message was in gratitude for Hek’s actions and that such actions by the Minister will serve as an example for other leaders to follow. We also anticipate that such actions will give hope to all sections of the society including those who are disenfranchised with the government in terms of the implementation of the Job Reservation Policy often with claims that Garo community are denied their rightful quotas,” Arengh said, adding the statement was not meant to project that all claims of these disenfranchised individuals or groups are unfounded or without merit.