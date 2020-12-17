CJ inaugurates District Court at Baghmara

TURA: Chief Justice (CJ) of the Meghalaya High Court, Biswanath Somadder on Thursday, inaugurated the newly established District and Sessions Court at Baghmara, the district headquarters of South Garo Hills District.

The inauguration took place in the presence of the Law Minister, James PK Sangma, Siju-Rongara MLA, Rakkam A Sangma, Justice HS Thangkiew, Commissioner and Secretary of the Law Department, Wilfred Khyllep, South Garo Hills Deputy Commissioner, HB Marak, Superintendent of Police, Priyangshu Pandey and other dignitaries.

Speaking on the occasion, Somadder while stating that this was the day the separation of judiciary from executive in the district was complete lauded the efforts of all concerned to make it possible. He also informed the people of the region that with the inauguration of the court, there will be easier access to the judicial process and sought the cooperation of all the stakeholders.

Law Minister, James PK Sangma, while informing that South Garo Hills is the last district to see the separation of judiciary from the executive said that with the inauguration of the court, the tenets of good governance is expected in the district.

On the day, the Commissioner and Secretary of Law Department, Wilfred Khyllep, read out the notification relating to separation of judiciary from the executive in South Garo Hills.

The newly established District and Sessions Court will be manned by District and Sessions Judge, Isormon Rymbui, Chief Judicial magistrate cum Secretary of DLSA, T T M Sangma and first class Judicial Magistrate, Rikchame Dachi Sangma.