MeECL staff suspend stir

SHILLONG, Dec 16: Agitating employees of Meghalaya Energy Corporation Limited (MeECL) called off their stir on Wednesday after the Corporation agreed to disburse the pending salary of October by the evening while also agreeing to clear November’s salary within this week.

In addition, the Corporation also agreed to clear the salary of the employees within the first week of every month starting from December.

The employees who were on hunger strike, suspended their agitation on Wednesday evening with a cup of tea they shared with the MeECL CMD, Arunkumar Kembhavi.