Shillong-Kolkata flight in limbo

SHILLONG, Dec 16: IndiGo, the largest private airline company in the country, is all set to begin the Shillong-Delhi flight from December 21 but there is no word from the company on resumption of the Shillong-Kolkata flight which was suspended in March this year in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Chief Secretary, MS Rao today made it clear that the state government cannot dictate terms to the company but can only request them to restart the Shillong-Kolkata service.

Expressing satisfaction that the Shillong-Delhi flight would start from December 21, Rao said that the air service is being started through the process of tendering in which there is an element of state support.

The flight will operate once or twice a week to begin with, keeping in view the constraints emerging out of the COVID situation.

The Shillong-Delhi flight is being launched on a day when the state is opening its doors to tourists, nine months after the pandemic put the brakes on the burgeoning industry.