Lakadong turmeric goes international

SHILLONG, Dec 16: On Wednesday evening a webinar hosted by the Agriculture Department saw the inauguration of a joint venture between the turmeric farmer groups from Meghalaya under a local entrepreneur with the brand name BRAVES and Mt. Meru a company from San Diego for marketing Lakadong Turmeric in Nutraceutical form for the US market.

Chief Minister Conrad Sangma attended the webinar although he was not well having tested COVID positive and with saline drip in his right hand.

“The reason I have joined this webinar despite my ill health is because I am excited about this venture. Meghalaya has a very diverse agro-climatic condition which also means crop diversity. It is the gene pool of Citrus indica, the pitcher plant, and recently the glowing mushroom. Meghalaya has immense treasures to share with the world and what Mt Meru and BRAVES have done today by way of turning turmeric into FDA approved nutraceutical tablet will bring huge benefits to the world and will even help build immunity against Covid,” the chief minister said adding that this new venture will also benefit the farmers.

Union Agriculture Minister, Narendra Singh Tomar who gave the inaugural speech lauded the chief minister for his commitment towards rural development.

“In a state with over 80% farmers it is important that their needs are indentified and met through schemes targeted towards upscaling their production,” Tomar said, adding that it is a matter of pride that haldi (turmeric) from India has reached the seven seas. He assured the chief minister that the Centre would provide all assistance in this and other farmer related ventures.

Earlier the founder of Mt Meru, the San Diego- based Radhika Ponda said she had visited Mukhyam in West Jaintia Hills because she had heard of the high curcumin content of the turmeric there.

After meeting several farmers she met Anumahasa Sna who agreed to grow turmeric the way she wanted it grown — in a natural environment with no artificial fertilisers or pesticides. Radhika says her company believes in responsible agriculture where soil, water, nature are combined for sustainability.

Radhika believes in combining the power of Mother Nature, the ancient Indian wisdom of Ayurveda and the wisdom of modern science to make the very best herbal medicines/ supplements for immune system and health. What is of interest to the turmeric farmers is that Mt Meru will pay the farmers seven times the amount they would otherwise have got by selling their turmeric in the market.

Radhika Ponda pointed to the logistical challenges in Meghalaya such as the non-availability of an accredited lab but this was being worked out and the state government will soon set up the necessary infrastructure.

The webinar started at 8.30 pm to suit the US participants. The programme was hosted by Dr Shakil Ahammed, Principal Secy, Agriculture Department.

In attendance was also the Consul General of India in San Francisco, Ambassador Dr TV Nagendra Prasad.