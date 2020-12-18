Assam to spend Rs 100 cr to upgrade 50 BOPs

GUWAHATI: Assam government is all set to launch a scheme to improve infrastructure of the Border Out posts (BOP). Under the scheme barracks will also be built adjacent to the BOPs for the convenience of the men in uniform.

In the first phase of implementation of the scheme 50 BOPs will be upgraded and an amount to the tune of around Rs. 100 crores to be earmarked for the purpose. Subsequently, other BOPs of the state will be covered under the scheme.

The Chief Minister Sonowal informed that in view of the request of the department, government would provide four motor cycles and eight bicycles to each of the 100 BOPs and fuel for the motor cycles.

Sonowal was chairing a meeting of the Home and Border Protection and Development Department here today. Sonowal said that for the efficient management of inter-state boundary areas and making the border areas development programmes successful, roads leading to the BOPs need to be made motorable. At the same time, provision should be made for uninterrupted power supply in the BOPs.

Sonowal said that the government is aware of the hardships the personnel have to endure in manning the BOPs along the remote borders areas. He said that the personnel detailed for ensuring safety and security of the people living along the inter-state boundary areas deserve good facilities.

Therefore, elaborate action plan should be put in place to facilitate good living condition along with logistics for the people as well as police personnel along the fringe areas of the inter-state boundary.

He, therefore, asked Border Protection and Development Department to chalk out action plan on an emergent basis for construction of good quality roads and bridges to reach out even to the impregnable areas.

Chief Minister Sonowal harping on the importance of solving all outstanding boundary issues with the neighbouring states amicably through dialogue, asked the senior officers of the departments to have regular talks with their counterparts.

Sonowal also took stock of the situation prevailing along the Indo-Bangla Border that Assam shares with the neighbouring country along with the NRC exercise.

Chief Minister’s Media Advisor Hrishikesh Goswami, Chief Secretary Jishnu Baruah, Additional Chief Secretary to the Chief Minister Paban Kumar Borthakur, ADGP Border Mukesh Agarwal, Commissioner and Secretary Home and Political GD Tripathi, Director Border Protection and Development Department Prabhati Thaosen and other senior officers of the government were present at the meeting.