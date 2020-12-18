India pledges $1 million to WADA to support Clean Sport

NEW DELHI, Dec 17: India has pledged USD one million to the World Anti-Doping Agency’s scientific research budget to ensure an atmosphere of Clean Sport globally. It is the “highest among contributions made by other world governments.”

India’s donation comes at a time when the country’s anti-doping program has been adversely affected by suspension of its suspended National Dope Testing Laboratory, which is to be inspected by WADA early next year.

The proposed funding will allow WADA to develop innovative anti-doping testing and detection methods. The money will also be used to further strengthen WADA’s independent Investigations and Intelligence Department.

According to a statement issued by the Sports Ministry, “India’s contribution of is the highest among contributions made by other world governments, including China, Saudi Arabia and Egypt.”

The total contribution of all member nations will be matched by an equal sum by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) to create a corpus of USD 10 million.

This contribution is over and above the annual contribution made to WADA’s core budget by India. (PTI)