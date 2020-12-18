Lizzie McGuire reboot show called off

Actress Hilary Duff has revealed that the much anticipated Lizzie McGuire reboot has officially been cancelled. The actress took to Instagram to share the news, and express her disappointment. “I’ve been so honoured to have the character of Lizzie in my life. She has made such a lasting impact on many, including myself. To see the fans’ loyalty and love for her, to this day, means so much to me. I know the efforts and conversations have been everywhere trying to make a reboot work but, sadly & despite everyone’s best efforts, it isn’t going to happen,” read the note she posted on her account. She continued: “I want any reboot of Lizzie to be honest and authentic to who Lizzie would be today. It’s what the character deserves.” The actress further added: “We can all take a moment to mourn the amazing woman she would have been and the adventures we would have taken with hee. I’m very sad, but I promise everyone tried their best and the stars just didn’t align. Hey now, this is what 2020’s made of.” The reboot was announced in 2019 at D23 Expo, saying that it would stream on Disney+. (IANS)