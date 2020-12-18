Rajiv Shukla set to be BCCI vice-president

New Delhi, Dec 17: Former Rajya Sabha MP Rajiv Shukla will once again become the vice-president of BCCI after the members have unanimously decided to elect the veteran Congressman.

Shukla had earlier been a vice-president during N Srinivasan’s regime and was also a popular chairman of the IPL governing council.

Shukla’s name has been proposed by DDCA president Rohan Jaitley and seconded by Uttarakhand’s Mahim Verma, who had vacated the post earlier this year. Shukla will be officially elected during BCCI’s Annual General Meeting in Ahmedabad on Dec 24. (PTI)