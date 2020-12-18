Local lad wins MMA fight in Dubai

NONGPOH, Dec 17: A fighter from Meghalaya brought laurels for the state in the field of Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) after defeating a tough contender at the Matrix Fight Night (MFN) 5 held at Palazzo Hotel, Dubai, on December 15.

Anthony Syiem, a well-known MMA fighter representing the Ground & Pound MMA, Meghalaya, won the match against Karan Lama of Mumbai in the feather weight division of the MFN 5.

Termed by the commentators as ‘Gangster of Shillong’, Syiem, who also goes by the name ‘Outlaw Bhoi’ on social media, went all out in all three rounds of the match. Later, the three judges unanimously declared Syiem winner for the outstanding performance .

MFN was founded by Bollywod actor Tiger Shroff and his sister Krishna Shroff and supported by Jackie Shroff and Ayesha Shroff, and is one of the leading MMA events in the country.

On their arrival today at Nongpoh, Syiem along with his coach, Cores Marwein, were welcomed with bouquets and presents by the village leaders and fans from nearby areas.

The MFN also announced that the MFN 6 will be held in Dubai again in 2021. The seventh edition will be held in Moscow, Russia, while the MFN 8 will be held in London, United Kingdom.