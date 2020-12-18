BCCI announces venues for Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 tourney

MUMBAI, Dec 17: The 2020-21 edition of the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy will kick off on January 10 with the clash between Karnataka and Jammu & Kashmir, and the entire tournament will take place at the seven venues across India.

The refurbished Sardar Patel stadium in Ahmedabad will host all knockout games, with the four quarterfinals to be played as double-headers on January 26 and 27, the semis on January 29 and the final is slated for January 31.

As per the letter shared by BCCI secretary Jay Shah to all the state associations, the teams have been divided into six Groups, five Elite Groups and one Plate Group. Bangalore, Kolkata, Vadodara, Indore and Mumbai have been picked as venues for the five Elite groups respectively, while Chennai will host the plate group games, the BCCI has conveyed to its affiliated units on Wednesday.

According to reports, BCCI has laid down January 2 as the deadline for reporting at the base for all teams, who will also undergo quarantine procedure “in accordance with the state regulatory authorities”.

All players and support staff will undergo three rounds of COVID-19 tests on January 2, 4 and 6, at the respective team hotels, before commencing with practice sessions from January 8. The qualifying teams will travel to Ahmedabad immediately after the conclusion of group-round on January 19, and will undergo two more COVID-19 tests.

This is the first tournament of the 2020-21 season domestic season.

Groups:

Elite Group A:

Venue – Bengaluru

Teams: Jammu & Kashmir, Karnataka, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Railways, and Tripura

Elite Group B:

Venue – Kolkata

Teams: Odisha, Bengal, Jharkhand, Tamil Nadu, Assam, and Hyderabad

Elite Group C:

Venue – Baroda

Teams: Gujarat, Maharashtra, Chattisgarh, Himachal Pradesh, Baroda, and Uttarakhand

Elite Group D:

Venue – Indore

Teams: Services, Saurashtra, Vidarbha, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and Goa

Elite Group E:

Venue – Mumbai

Teams: Haryana, Andhra, Delhi, Mumbai, Kerala, and Puducherry

Plate Group:

Venue – Chennai

Teams: Chandigarh, Meghalaya, Bihar, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Sikkim, and Arunachal Pradesh. (UNI)