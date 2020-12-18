State BJP gears up for 2023 polls

SHILLONG, Dec 17: Assembly election in the state will be held in 2023 but the BJP has started gearing up for it.

“We are prepared unlike the other political parties. We have two lakh members and our ‘karyakartas’ are working hard. Our aim is to form the next government,” state BJP chief Ernest Mawrie said on Thursday.

Asserting that the BJP is growing in strength in the state, he said the party’s reach had spread to grassroots and polling booth committee levels with the formation of district and “mandal” committees in all constituencies.

“We hope that our effort will reap dividends. We are preparing and I think we will have a better chance this time around,” Mawrie said.

Currently, the BJP has two legislators. Back in 1998, the party had won three seats which is by far its best performance in the state.

“Our preparations started long ago and we are keen on forming our government,” Mawrie said, adding, “We are focused on how to strengthen the party in the state and we have completed forming various committees down to the grassroots level. Our Kishan, Yuva and Mahila Morchas are all working towards this perspective.”

Given “limited time”, BJP MLA, Sanbor Shullai, had earlier stated that he would begin working with new vigour to strengthen the party. He favoured party leader AL Hek’s continuance as the Minister till the end of his term.