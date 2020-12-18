Lamare accentuates need for ‘more talks’ on border issues with Assam

SHILLONG, Dec 17: State PWD (buildings) minister and Mawhati legislator Dasakhiat Lamare has underlined the need for the state to hold more discussions at the local level with Assam to resolve the inter-state boundary issues.

Mawhati is a constituency which shares a long inter-state boundary with Assam

Lamare said that “80 per cent of the areas along the interstate border is disputed; and hence, problems will always be there.”

“We had more problems before in the border areas but then we started holding meetings with our counterparts and discussed the issues from time to time. Now the problems have reduced to a great extent,” he said.

The Mawhati MLA said authorities in his constituency as well as their counterparts in the neighbouring state were coordinating with each other and both sides have made it clear that development should not stop in the border areas of either state.

He also recalled how the situation improved after a joint border inspection last year by authorities from the two states.

“Now things are very smooth and schemes are being implemented smoothly,” Lamare said.

Lauding the authorities of the two states for their efforts to coordinate with each other and bring peace in the areas falling under his constituency, he said both states should first resolve the border dispute by holding discussions with each other, supported by necessary documents. “If we are unable to resolve the problem, we should seek the intervention of the Union government,” Lamare said.

He further informed that discussions on the need to develop three tourist spots in his constituency have already been held and the chief minister has assured to take up one or two of the projects at the earliest.