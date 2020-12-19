India to respond to any kind of aggression: Defence Minister

HYDERABAD: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday said India is willing to respond to any kind of transgression, aggression or unilateral action on its borders.

He was speaking at the passing out parade of various flight cadets of the Indian Air Force (IAF) who completed their pre-commissioning training at Air Force Academy in Dundigul.

“You are all familiar with the recent Indo-China stand-off in the northern sector. China’s attitude in times of crisis like Covid shows the intention of that country,” said Singh.

He said India demonstrated that it was not weak.

Singh also spoke about the western sector and highlighted that our neighbour keeps doing some nefarious activities on the border.

“Pakistan is fighting a proxy war through terrorism even after (India) defeating them in not one but four wars,” said the Defence Minister.

He said India is taking effective action against terrorists not only within the country but also by crossing the border.

“By taking effective action against terrorism, IAF in Balakot has made the entire world is aware of the strength of the Indian Army and its strong intentions against terror,” Singh pointed out.

The minister termed Goa Liberation War (1961), Indo-Pak War (1965), Bangladesh Liberation War (1971), Operation Meghdoot (1984), Operation White Sea (1999) and the recent Balakot exploits as golden chapters of not only the Air Force but also in the history of our country.

Meanwhile, he called upon the cadets to update knowledge in all technologies and military strategies.

“I suggest you to learn from history, know the present and prepare for the future,” said Singh during their combined graduation parade (CGP).

He said the IAF is working as a force multiplier and highlighted that the defence forces in Ladakh are equipped with necessary weapons, equipment, clothes and ration with full contribution from the Indian Air Force.

Singh was the Chief Guest as well as reviewing officer of the passing out parade at the Air Force Academy in Dundigal near Hyderabad.

He conferred the ‘President’s Commission’ to the graduating trainees.

The cadets were also presented with ‘wings’ and ‘brevets’ on successfully completing the flying and navigation training, respectively.

‘Wings’ were also presented to officers from the Indian Navy, Indian Coast Guard and officers from friendly foreign countries on successfully completing their flying training at the academy.

As part of the event, an acrobatic display of SU-30 aircraft, Surya Kiran aerobatic team, Sarang Helicopter display team, Pilatus PC-7 trainer and fly past by formations of PC-7, Kiran and Hawk aircraft have been scheduled.

The Autumn CGP term, 206th course, happens to be the 100th course to pass out from the academy.

AFA will celebrate golden jubilee in 2021 on completing 50 years of its inception since January 16, 1971.