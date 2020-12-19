Soso Tham’s bust erected at birthplace

SHILLONG, Dec 18: To mark the 80th death anniversary of eminent Khasi bard, U Soso Tham, a bust of him was unveiled at Saitsohpen, Sohra, which is his birthplace.

During the observance, a cultural procession from Nongsawlia till the sculpture led by KSU members, Sohra unit, and accompanied by Khasi folk minstrel, was also taken out.

According to a statement on Friday, president of KSU Central Body, Lambokstarwell Marngar, who attended the programme as the chief guest, highlighted the contributions of the poet to the Khasi literature.

“He made a special mention of his translation works and acknowledged the treasure trove of Soso Tham’s literary assets as the major contribution to the demand for constitutional recognition of Khasi language in the Eight Schedule,” the statement said.

As part of the programme, a KSU member was felicitated while a mention was made of the architects, Aiban Shngaiñ and Artist Raphael Warjri, for their contributions to the sculptural work of the bust.

) Meanwhile, KSU general secretary, Donald V Thabah, has slammed the political leaders for being lackadaisical in pursuing the issue of incorporating the Khasi language in the Eighth Schedule.

Speaking at the programme, he said, “The main problem is that there is no political will, be it back then and even now, to take necessary action for the inclusion of Khasi language in the Eighth Schedule of the Indian Constitution”.

He said that incorporating Khasi language in the Eighth Schedule will give the people, who aspire to appear for competitive examinations, a boost.

“The official language is English and Khasi is the associate language. There is a need to make the Khasi language the first language in the state,” Thabah added.

He also observed that U Soso Tham is a man of foresight and the Union looks up to the poet for inspiration.