Dalai Lama to interact with climate activist Greta, scientists

DHARAMSALA: Nobel Peace Laureate and spiritual leader, the Dalai Lama, will have tete-a-tete with climate change activist Greta Thunberg and leading scientists on January 10, an announcement said on Monday.

The Dalai Lama will join in a conversation on The Crisis of Climate Feedback Loops. The special free livestream event is being organised by the Mind & Life Institute.

From the destruction of forests to the thawing of permafrost, the effects of human-induced climate change have set into motion self-perpetuating feedback loops that are accelerating global warming, according to the institute.

Moderated by Diana Chapman Walsh, the discussion will be grounded in a new series of educational films, “Climate Emergency: Feedback Loops,” narrated by Richard Gere.

Contributing their scientific expertise to the conversation will be Susan Natali, Arctic Program Director at the Woodwell Climate Research Center, and William Moomaw, Professor Emeritus of International Environmental Policy at Tufts University and the lead author of several reports for the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), which received the Nobel Peace Prize in 2007.

The Dalai Lama speaks to the urgent need for climate action in his new book, ‘Our Only Home: A Climate Appeal to the World’, in which he praises Greta Thunberg and other young climate activists for their determination to bring about positive change.

The livestream event will highlight recent scientific findings, the ethical imperative of taking action, and what we can do collectively to slow, halt, and even reverse the devastating impact of climate feedback loops, says the Mind & Life Institute.