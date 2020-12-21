Mohun Bagan aim to end Bengaluru’s unbeaten run

MARGAO, Dec 20: An absorbing contest is on the cards when two in-form teams ATK Mohun Bagan and Bengaluru FC clash each other in the Indian Super League, here on Monday.

While ATKMB boast of a strong attacking line-up, they have even better defensive statistics. Bengaluru’s figures aren’t bad either. They are yet to taste a defeat in the campaign.

Though aware of the challenge that awaits for his side, ATKMB coach Antonio Habas has his sights set on nothing less than three points.

ATKMB’s defenders have the most number of tackles in the league (233) and have also made the second-most clearances in the league (182).

Bengaluru FC coach Carles Cuadrat faces a huge task to maintain his unbeaten start against a ‘physical challenge’ from ATK Mohun Bagan.

“ATKMB employ a very good defensive structure and we will try to beat them,” he said. (PTI)