400 gm heroin seized, 2 arrested in Guwahati

GUWAHATI: Assam Police today seized 400 gms of heroin concealed in soap cases from the possession of person who was traveling from Badarpur in Karimganj to Guwahati in a night bus. Two persons were arrested in this connection.

Police informed that on the basis of a tip-off a team of Crime Branch of Guwahati City Police along with personnel from Gorchuk Police Station in the city launched an operation in the early this morning on at the Inter-State Bus Terminus (ISBT), Guwahati.

After a day-long operation, one person namely Sahabuddin Kazi, (46), S/O – Kazi Mujjamil Hussain of Kazirgram under Badarpur Police Station in Karimganj district was apprehended with 30 soap cases containing suspected heroin (400 gms) concealed in a bag behind the driver seat of the night super bearing registration number AS 10 C 6456.

The night bus travelled from Badarpur in Karimganj to Guwahati. The driver of the Bus namely Md. Sueil Ahmed (56) of Badarpur, Karimganj was also found involved in the crime and was apprehended.