Entry point exits doubt

NONGPOH, Dec 21: Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong on Monday inaugurated the much-awaited Umling Facilitation Centre or the entry-exit point warranted by the Meghalaya Residents’ Safety and Security Act, 2016.

The inauguration of the Rs 2.70-crore prefabricated centre in the presence of Community and Rural Development Minister Hamletson Dohling and Agriculture Minister Banteidor Lyngdoh ended days of scepticism.

Soon after the inaugural function, Tynsong told reporters that the entry point was the outcome of a long-pending demand of the people of the state. He thanked Dohling and the MLAs of Ri Bhoi district for the “red letter day”.

The local legislators who attended the programme were George B. Lyngdoh (Umroi), Sosthenes Sohtun (Jirang) and Jason Sawkmie Mawlong (Umsning). Jirang MDC Victor Rani and Ri-Bhoi Deputy Commissioner RM Kurbah were also present.

“We may have shortcomings, but I would request everyone concerned to feel free if you have any suggestion. We are ready to accept it and modify this entry point or facilitation centre to the extent where our friends from other states feel at home and safe the moment they land here,” Tynsong said.

He said that the government inaugurated and implemented the entry point because it wanted to ensure the safety of visitors from other states through self-registering.

“People may think they have to spend the whole day registering, but with new technology in place, spot registration will take just a few minutes. I would thus request our friends from outside Meghalaya not to hesitate in visiting the most beautiful state in India where people are so welcoming,” he added.

The Deputy CM insisted that the facilitation centre was for helping visitors out with the duration of stay and destinations to be visited.

He also said that the next facilitation centre would come up soon at Bajengdoba in West Garo Hills district where land has been handed over to the government. Land for the third centre at Ratacherra in East Jaintia Hills district has been handed over to the Tourism Department, he said.

“The facilitation centre at Mendipathar Railway Station in West Garo Hills district will be inaugurated in two-three months while the one at Umroi Airport is already in place. We hope these centres will build the confidence of the people,” Tynsong said.

Leaders of Khasi Students Union, Hynniewtrep National Youth Front (HNYF), Federation of Khasi Jaintia and Garo People (FKJGP) and Ri Bhoi Youth Federation who attended the programme said they were happy with the Umling entry point.

HYNF-NR president Marcus Marten and FKJGP-NKH president Luistar Lyngdoh said they would continue to fight for the implementation of Inner-Line Permit in the state despite the entry point set up under MRSSA.

“We will also keep a close watch on how this entry point functions in the interest of the indigenous people of the state,” Marten said.