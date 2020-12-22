Maj Gen Ananta Bhuyan felicitates Shillong Tiffin start up

SHILLONG: To promote entrepreneurship in Meghalaya, Major General Ananta Bhuyan, ADG, NCC Directorate, NE Region, felicitated the youth involved in the new start up “Shillong Tiffins” at NCC Directorate here on Tuesday.

The ADG complimented the youth on the new startup and wished them all the success.

During his interaction, ADG expressed his happiness that more and more youth are coming up with new ideas and each of these contributes to Nation Building.

He said that youth of Meghalaya have huge potential and National Cadet Corps, being one of the biggest youth organizations, is always ready to support them.