NGEA suspends stir, decides to accept two months’ salaries

TURA: The Non-Gazetted Employees’ Association (NGEA) on Tuesday decided to suspend their agitation before Christmas and accept the release of two months’ salaries after their meeting with GHADC Secretary, Rikse R Marak.

Salaries of the employees for two months are being released before Christmas and the necessary process for the release is already underway. Six employees responsible for processing the release of the salaries, who were earlier, issued show cause for not being in their workplaces also returned to work on Tuesday.

While it is certain that all employees would receive their salaries before the New Year, it is unlikely that the salary amounts will get credited to each of the employees’ account before Christmas in view of the bank holidays which begins on December 24.

Although the agitation on the issue of pending salaries has been suspended for the time being, the NGEA has decided to resume its agitation from January next year as well as to meet the Administrator to demand for the new revised pay scale which has been already proposed.

“We are suspending our agitation for the time being on account of the festive season. However, we will resume our protest in January. We will also be meeting the Administrator on January 15 to discuss the new revised pay scale,” General Secretary of the NGEA, Brithen M Sangma said.