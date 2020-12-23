Celebrating the true spirit of Christmas

TURA: Christmas has always been an occasion to celebrate the joy of giving. Charity and Christmas have more than the first alphabet in common; cakes, concern, and compassion make up the Christmas spirit for this empathetic lot who take a break from their strict military regimen to share and sing with those who have seen it all through the ages.

Celebrating the spirit of Christmas, this year, and with the intention of providing a ray of hope and love to the old and young and also to those who have worked tirelessly for the betterment of mankind, a team of officers and personnel from the 2nd MLP Battalion, Goeragre, led by their commandant A S Rynjah paid pre-Christmas visits to two institutions that have been at the forefront of caring for the orphans, the old and the needy.

The Meghalaya Police delegation from the 2nd MLP Battalion visited the Mother Teresa Missionaries of Charity Home for the old and homeless here in Tura and spend the day interacting with the octogenarian ladies listening to their stories of their experiences witnessing the changes to the world. A simple but enlightening get together was held with prayers, Christmas wishes and songs being shared by the men in uniform with the inmates of the home.

The state policemen also visited theFreedom of Life Orphanage at Sanchangre and the St. John’s Institution in Chibragre, under Rongram, taking time to spend with the children and listening to their vivid stories of life. To mark the occasion a Christmas tea party was organized with children leading the charge in cutting the Christmas cake.